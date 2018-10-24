Cyrus Mistry announces new global PE venture that will focus on startups

Cyrus Mistry, the former of Group, Wednesday announced the formation of a private equity venture Ventures LLP.

Mistry, 50, made the announcement on Group.

Ventures LLP will "provide strategic insights and advice to businesses, incubate new ventures and provide seed, early stage and growth capital to startups in and globally," the company said in a statement.

Ventures will bring in Ashish Iyer, and previously Global Leader, Strategy Practice at to lead the firm.

Mistry took over as of Sons - the holding company of - in 2012 but was ousted in a boardroom coup on October 24, 2016.

Since his ouster, Mistry has taken Tatas to courts over his sacking, and governance and ethics issues.

Cyrus and his brother Shapoor, who own 50 per cent stake each in the family-held Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, will be the joint promoters of the new venture.

"Ashish has worked with across sectors globally and brings deep expertise across domains and capabilities such as strategy, go-to-market, digital, innovation amongst others and I am very excited to have him on board," said

Outlining his vision for Mistry Ventures, he said: "The intent to deliver profit with positive social impact will be embedded in each of the ventures we promote or partner with".

"Mistry Ventures will do more than just invest in By interpreting some of the major global and local trends and understanding their impact on industries and companies, we will incubate new businesses, forge partnerships and make investments across sectors. Mistry Ventures will focus on providing mentorship and infusing unique capability sets to help startups craft the appropriate business experiments needed to validate, scale and bring products and services faster to market," he added.

is a globally diversified conglomerate with a history of over 150 years, operating in the engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, water, and financial services sectors with a presence in over 60 countries globally.