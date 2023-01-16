JUST IN
Fractal Growth Partners eyes $250 mn fund to invest in Indian tech startups
Business Standard

D-Mart hits six-month low as Q3 margins drop to 8.34% due to weak demand

It said the decline mainly reflected a change in product mix and weaker-than-expected discretionary non-FMCG sales

DMart | Q3 results | FMCGs

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the D-Mart retail chain, fell to a six-month low on Monday after the company reported that quarterly core profit margins shrunk due to weak demand.

The company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins fell to 8.34% in the third quarter from 9.39% a year earlier.

It said the decline mainly reflected a change in product mix and weaker-than-expected discretionary non-FMCG sales.

Avenue Supermarts's shares fell as much as 5.13% to 3,665.50 rupees on Monday.

 

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 09:44 IST

