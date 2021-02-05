Dalmia Bharat Sugar sees 39% rise in profir at Rs 37 cr for Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Q2 profit up 11% at Rs 55.55 crore
Dalmia Bharat surges 6%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 results
Dalmia Bharat's net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 183 cr in Dec quarter
Dalmia Bharat's Q1 net profit rises 23.7% to Rs 188 cr, revenue dips 22%
Dalmia Cement buys Indian Energy Exchange shares worth over Rs 144 cr
-
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries on Friday reported a 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 37.10 crore for the quarter ended December on higher income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 26.68 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 619.56 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 520 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU