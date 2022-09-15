Deal values halve to $4.1 billion in August, says Grant Thornton Bharat

-
ALSO READ
Grant Thornton partners with JLU to open India's first analytics centre
India-UK trade likely to double by 2030: Grant Thornton-CII report
July witnesses sharp decline in M&A values, PE deals, says report
Will markets absorb Fed's half-point whiplash?
HDFC Bank, HDFC merger takes April deal volume to record $46.3 bn: Report
-
Deal activity in India halved to USD 4.1 billion in value terms in August 2022 and witnessed a nearly 40 per cent slump in terms of volume, a report said on Thursday.
When compared with the preceding month of July, the August deal volume at 131 transactions, witnessed a 23 per cent decline but the value more than doubled due to two deals that were valued at over USD 1 billion, Grant Thornton Bharat, a consultancy firm, said.
"The downtrend in deal activity appears to be due to the cautious approach of buyers and investors in committing large capital, given the global macroeconomic scenario and capital market conditions," its partner Shanthi Vijeta said.
The deal activity seems lower partly due to non-disclosure of values in most of the merger and acquisition deals, Vijetha added.
There were 21 deals valued at USD 1.5 billion on the merger and acquisition front, which included the USD 1.3 billion JSW Energy-Mytrah Energy transaction, it said, adding that while the volume saw a significant downtrend, deal values were up by 79 per cent on this.
On the private equity investments front, there was a 67 per cent decline in values at USD 2.5 billion through 110 transactions, it said, attributing the fall to the absence of large bets.
The start-up sector continued to drive the PE deal volumes for August, with a 64 per cent share of PE volumes and the investment value was USD 300 million, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 23:04 IST