DGCA asks SpiceJet to get engine oil samples of entire Q400 fleet examined

Following a recent incident of smoke in a plane cabin, the regulator has directed the airline to send the engine oil samples of the entire Q400 fleet consisting of 14 operational aircraft to Pratt & Whitney Canada to ascertain the presence of metal and carbon seat particles.

Moreover, the has also directed for inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness.

had initiated the probe after a flight made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport after smoke was detected in the cabin on October 12.

In light of the above incident and also a similar incident in the recent past involving PWC 150 A engine, which had also shop visited Standard Aero-Singapore for overhaul, SpiceJet was directed that that no engine shall be sent to Standard Aero-Singapore till the investigation is completed.

DGCA has directed that engine oil samples be periodically drawn every 15 days instead of presently 30 days and sent to Pratt & Whitney Canada to ascertain presence of metal and carbon seal particles.

It also directed one time Boroscopic inspection of all operational engines within one week and completion of the inspection on three engines, which have been received from Standard Aero, Singapore by Monday night.

It also asked the airline to introduce inspection of bleed off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness during every weekly check.

DGCA also asked for an immediate inspection of magnetic chip detectors for the presence of any metal particles on reporting of fault in the central display system, which otherwise is a class 2 fault and calls for inspection within the next 65 flight hours. In case of detection of any metal particles, boroscopic inspection of the engine shall be carried out prior to the release of aircraft, said the DGCA.

DGCA said that it is keeping a close watch on the situation and will take all appropriate action to avert any untoward incident.

--IANS

kvm/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)