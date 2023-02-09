Dish TV calls EGM on March 3, seeks nod for appointment of 4 ind directors

JUST IN
Topics
Dish TV | DTH | share market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dish TV
Representative image

Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV will convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 3 to seek shareholders' approval for the appointment of four new independent directors.

The EGM would be held virtually through video conferencing and other audio-visual means, said a notice by Dish TV.

Dish TV's largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel are engaged in a legal battle over board representation in the company.

The four independent directors sought to be appointed are Sunil Kumar Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Verma, Gaurav Gupta and Lalit Behari Singhal.

The company's board had announced their appointments in December last year, which was the first major appointment after the departure of its former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.

Earlier on December 30, shareholders of Dish TV had rejected a proposal for adoption of audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY21 and FY22 in the AGM.

YBL, having over 24 per cent share, was pushing for reconstitution of the Dish TV board and removal of Goel along with some other persons.

In September, shareholders of Dish TV rejected four resolutions in the AGM, including the adoption of the company's financial statements for FY21 and FY22, and the appointment of independent director Rakesh Mohan.

Dish TV shareholders, on December 30, 2021, also rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and the reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director.

Goel had resigned from the board of the company on September 19.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:44 IST

