Emami embarks on distribution initiatives, rural expansion to drive growth

-
ALSO READ
Emami's June quarter profit rises 96% YoY to Rs 78 crore on lower base
FMCG major Emami aims decent margin in FY22 despite hike in input cost
Emami Q1 profit soars nearly two-folds to Rs 77.79 cr on robust sales
Emami Q4 PAT up four-fold YoY to Rs 88 cr, drops 58% sequentially
Emami's net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 87.73 cr in March quarter
-
Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami has embarked on various distribution initiatives and rural expansion drive to boost growth in the current fiscal, its Chairman RS Agarwal said on Wednesday.
Addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, he said in the first quarter of the current financial year, the company continued to face market challenges due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic -- from mid-April onwards. Local lockdowns and restrictions in various states severely affected both urban and rural regions.
"In the current financial year, your company has embarked on various distribution initiatives to drive further growth. We embarked on a focused rural expansion drive under Project Khoj through expansion of rural footprint in the top 4 potential rural contributing states in FY22," Agarwal said.
To augment the current distribution strength, Emami outlined a "clear strategy to drive growth aggressively in the rural market", he said, adding digitalisation of rural sales force was completed successfully last fiscal.
It enabled the rural sales team to capture all market orders digitally and manage sub stockist inventories, he added.
The company had decided to have a strong omnichannel presence beyond wholesale, with a focused growth in direct retail reach, modern trade, e-commerce and D2C (Direct to Consumer) channels, he said, adding "our direct reach increased to 9.4 lakh outlets with the rural coverage strengthened through van operations".
Elaborating on the D2C e-commerce platform Zanducare, he said it has "successfully garnered almost one crore unique visitors" and last year the offtake of Zandu Healthcare improved by 45 per cent, a major contribution of which had come from the D2C portal.
"This encouraging response has strengthened our resolve to stay aggressive about this new distribution model and keep on launching many more exclusive products on this platform to ensure direct consumer benefit," Agarwal added.
In the ongoing fiscal, he said, "We have also created a separate structure and activation programmes for standalone modern trade stores and chemist outlets. Further, we are leveraging the e-commerce channel and building advanced analytical capabilities".
On the impact of COVID-19, he said India along with the rest of the world has been passing through one of the most volatile periods under the sudden and unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Suspension of economic activities due to lockdowns and the mounting pressure of health emergencies on the common man severely impacted the economic growth of the country," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU