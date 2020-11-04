Europacific Growth Fund offloads shares of Adani Ports worth Rs 906 cr

Europacific Growth Fund on Wednesday offloaded shares of and Special Economic Zone Ltd worth over Rs 906 crore through an open market transaction.

As per BSE bulk deal data, over 2.57 crore scrips were sold at Rs 352.01 apiece, translating into a deal value of Rs 906.76 crore.

According to September 2020 quarter data of the company, Europacific Growth Fund is its public shareholder and held 1.42 per cent stake.

On BSE, shares of and Special Economic Zone ended at Rs 362.35, up 2.47 per cent over the previous close.

In a separate transaction, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 10.92 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank at Rs 646.75 per scrip.

The total deal value was Rs 70.66 crore.

The scrips were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price.

Prior to this, BofA Securities Europe SA bought shares worth Rs 147.85 crore of the private sector lender on Tuesday and Rs 183.58 crore on Thursday.

The shares were offloaded by Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd, a public shareholder of IndusInd Bank, on both the occasions.

On BSE, IndusInd Bank Ltd on Wednesday ended at Rs 678.1, up 4.85 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)