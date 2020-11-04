Europacific Growth Fund offloads shares of Adani Ports worth Rs 906 cr

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green, Adani Ports: Here's how to trade Adani Group stocks
Adani Ports gains 3% post Q1 nos; Co to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs
Adani Ports raises $750 mn via issue of fixed rate senior unsecured notes
Adani Ports and SEZ completes acquisition of KPCL for Rs 12,000 cr
Gradual pick-up in export consignments prompts ports to push volumes
-
Europacific Growth Fund on Wednesday offloaded shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd worth over Rs 906 crore through an open market transaction.
As per BSE bulk deal data, over 2.57 crore scrips were sold at Rs 352.01 apiece, translating into a deal value of Rs 906.76 crore.
According to September 2020 quarter data of the company, Europacific Growth Fund is its public shareholder and held 1.42 per cent stake.
On BSE, shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ended at Rs 362.35, up 2.47 per cent over the previous close.
In a separate transaction, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 10.92 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank at Rs 646.75 per scrip.
The total deal value was Rs 70.66 crore.
The scrips were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price.
Prior to this, BofA Securities Europe SA bought shares worth Rs 147.85 crore of the private sector lender on Tuesday and Rs 183.58 crore on Thursday.
The shares were offloaded by Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd, a public shareholder of IndusInd Bank, on both the occasions.
On BSE, IndusInd Bank Ltd on Wednesday ended at Rs 678.1, up 4.85 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU