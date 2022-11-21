JUST IN
Larsen & Toubro hires more than 3,000 engineering trainees in FY23
Aditya Birla Capital to seek regulator role in RCap resolution process
CCI order in Google case may have implications for local developers
Paytm users can now make UPI payments to mobiles with third-party UPI apps
Fifa World Cup: Fans fume at Jio Cinema app, advertisers optimistic
As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India?
Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?
Street Signs: All eyes on Delhivery, Nifty new high on cards & more
National with a regional twist: FMCG majors tweak product line-up
ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance see highest FPI inflows in July-September
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Larsen & Toubro hires more than 3,000 engineering trainees in FY23
Business Standard

Export duty on steel was imposed to control inflation: JSW chairman

The government had levied export duty on steel to control inflation which has now come down, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Monday

Topics
Steel exports | JSW Group | Sajjan Jindal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sajjan Jindal
Sajjan Jindal

The government had levied export duty on steel to control inflation which has now come down, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Monday.

He made the remarks reacting to the government's action of removing the export duty on steel items.

"Duty was brought in because there was huge pressure on inflation and government wanted to cool down the inflation and the industry supported the government in the efforts," he told PTI on the sidelines of the 3rd Indian Steel Association (ISA) Conclave event here.

Inflation has come down and the steel prices have also corrected in the domestic as well as global market, Jindal said without sharing any details.

At that time, the government felt duty is important. It has been removed now and industry welcomes the move.

The industry will continue to make steel for domestic needs as well as for world market, he added.

The government has cut the export duty on steel products and iron ore to nil with effect from November 19, 2022 -- six months after imposition of the levy on May 21.

The JSW Group has significant presence in sectors like steel, cement, paints and infrastructure, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Steel exports

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.