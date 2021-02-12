Fintech unicorn Razorpay to hire 650 employees in next 10 months in India

-
ALSO READ
NBFCs, fintech companies urge FM Sitharaman to enhance lending facilities
Fintech firm BharatPe raises Rs 50 crore debt from Trifecta Capital
MoneyTap launches 'buy now pay later' facility for digital borrowers
UBS fund pursues $400 million stake in SoftBank-backed Paytm: Report
Financial operations of FB, Google, Amazon regulated: RBI, Sebi tell HC
-
Fintech unicorn Razorpay on Friday announced to hire 650 employees across technology, product and business teams in the next 10 months, to meet the growing payment and banking needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and freelancers.
Of the 650 new positions for both freshers and lateral hires, 350 will be towards expanding the engineering and product teams, and the rest will form the customer experience, sales and marketing forces, the company said in a statement.
The company which currently has 1,300 employees hired over 550 people last year and witnessed a three times business growth in the pandemic-hit year.
"Our hiring plans are driven by more investment in product development, customer experience and new additions to the existing product suite so that we cater to the ever-evolving payment and banking needs of SMEs & MSMEs," said Chitbhanu Nagri, Senior Vice President, People Operations, Razorpay.
The full-stack financial solutions company raised $100 million in its Series D round of funding in October last year, making it another Indian unicorn with over $1 billion in valuation, joining the big startup-turned-unicorn league of BYJU's, Swiggy, Zomato, Paytm and more.
Razorpay powers payments for over 5 millions businesses, including Facebook, Airtel, BookMyShow, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, CRED and ICICI Prudential among others, and is all set to reach 10 million businesses by next year.
"We are excited and looking forward to 650 more people joining us as we together work towards servicing the next 5 million businesses by 2022," Nagri added.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU