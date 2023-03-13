JUST IN
Business Standard

GAIL declares interim dividend of 40% for financial year ending 2022-23

India's largest gas firm GAIL on Monday declared an interim dividend of 40 per cent or Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31 (2022-23)

Topics
GAIL | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GAIL India
GAIL India logo | Photo: Wikipedia

India's largest gas firm GAIL on Monday declared an interim dividend of 40 per cent or Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31 (2022-23).

The total dividend payout would be Rs 2,630 crore, the company said in a statement after its board of directors approved payment of an interim dividend.

GAIL chairman and managing director Sandeep Kumar Gupta said the company has been providing shareholders with a steady long-term returns on their investments.

The government of India, with 51.52 per cent shareholding in the company, will receive Rs 1,355 crore dividend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 20:40 IST

