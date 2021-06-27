GAME partners with SIDBI to help MSMEs revive biz amid pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu MSMEs appeal to govt for support to overcome Covid led crisis
CAIT demands MSME status restoration for 8 cr traders from service industry
Fuelled by exports, leather units to turn the corner: CRISIL SME Tracker
FIDC urges govt to address issues of MSME borrowers and NBFCs
More firms to come under ambit of small and medium sized companies
-
The Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have signed a pact to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) address their challenges that were accentuated during the pandemic.
The broad themes covered under the partnership include expanding credit access, increasing formalisation, building competitive clusters, and improving the legal framework for ease of doing business, according to a statement released on Sunday.
The two organisations have committed that at least 25 per cent of the beneficiaries from the partnership would be women entrepreneurs, it added.
"SIDBI has been at the forefront of supporting and innovating MSMEs since its inception. The organisation also helps promote some of India's largest MSME-focused platforms and schemes such as CGTMSE and TReDS (RXIL).
"This long-standing experience combined with the force of GAME's over 80 diverse partner alliances should ease the access to credit and a range of new support services for MSMEs at a large scale," GAME co-founder Mekin Maheshwari said.
Focus areas of the partnership will include scaling up Udyam Registration as a unique ID for a MSME to access schemes across the entire MSME universe; leveraging SIDBI's financial schemes as a pull to further formalisation of enterprises and enhancing credit access to micro-enterprises, especially the 'new to credit' segment.
It will also co-create and support pilots that spur financing innovations for micro and small enterprises.
The two organisations will also collaborate on online and offline campaigns to align with Mission Swavalamban and Mass Entrepreneurship developmental projects of SIDBI, the statement said.
SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director Sivasubramanian Raman said, "We hope the power of the Alliance can be leveraged for nation building efforts such as formalising MSMEs, and substantially improving access to credit and non-financial services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU