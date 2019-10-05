GoAir plans to add one aircraft a month, says managing director Jeh Wadia

Budget carrier said on Friday it will induct one aircraft every month as part of its aggressive fleet and network expansion plans.

Announcing the induction of two new A320neos, managing director Jeh Wadia, in a release, said the new planes will help it launch flight services to Singapore and Aizwal besides catering to the seasonal demand.

The delivery of the two aircraft, one from the European aviation major Airbus' Hamburg facility and other from its Toulouse plant, was taken in one single day, which is a record of sorts for any airline, he said.

"The induction of twin aircraft in the fleet is in sync with our strategy of aggressive growth and expansion of our network. Our plan is to add at least one aircraft on average every month," Wadia said.

The airline plans to start operation to its eighth international and 25th domestic destination--Singapore and Aizwal, subject to regulatory approvals, he said.

Industrialist Nusli Wadia-promoted no-frills GoAir have placed an order with Airbus for 144 narrow-body planes, in two tranches.

In June 2011, the airline placed an order for 72 new A320neo aircraft valued at about Rs 32,400 crore on the list price.

Then in January 2017, the airline firmed an order for another 72 A320neos worth Rs 52,000 crore.

GoAir is looking to fly 100 million passengers in the next two years, Wadia said adding the airline has doubled its fleet to 53 at present from 27 two years ago.

The number of daily flights has also grown by 41 per cent to over 325 as compared to 230 daily services in the same period last year, he said.