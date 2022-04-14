Google unveils its 'Switch to Android' app for iPhone users in the US

-
Tech giant Google has quietly launched its most awaited 'Switch to Android' app on the App Store in some countries, including the US.
According to TechCrunch, the app promises to make the transition between mobile platforms easier to manage by helping users import their contacts, calendar, photos and videos to their new Android phone.
The app also instructs users how to turn off Apple's iMessage to get text messages on their new device and has them connect with iCloud to migrate their photo and video library to Android.
Google's Switch to Android website has not yet been updated to indicate the new app is available and the company has not officially announced its launch, the report said.
The app is also not appearing on Google's developer page on App Store or in App Store search results. It can only be found when clicking the direct link, it added.
Currently, the Switch to Android website guides users through the standard process for moving to Android which involves users backing up their contacts, calendar, photos, and videos via the Google Drive iOS app before changing devices.
