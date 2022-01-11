Graphic chip firm Nvidia acquires HPC software company Bright Computing

-
Graphic chip giant Nvidia has acquired Bright Computing, a leader in software for managing high performance computing systems used by more than 700 organisations worldwide, for an undisclosed sum.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Amsterdam, leading HPC software company Bright Computing has customers that include names such as Boeing, NASA, Johns Hopkins University and Siemens, among others.
Nvidia said in a statement late on Monday that it has been working with Bright for more than a decade as they integrated their software with "our GPUs, networking, CUDA and most recently DGX systems".
"Nvidia is changing the world as we know it, and we couldn't be more excited for our team and software to play a part in that," said Bill Wagner, CEO of Bright Computing.
The graphic chip maker sees an opportunity to combine its system software capabilities to make HPC data centres easier to buy, build and operate, creating a much larger future for HPC.
NVIDIA's partners will take Bright's software to more markets. And Bright's software and expertise will enhance our growing NVIDIA DGX and data center businesses, said the company.
The latest acquisition comes as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US has sued to block Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of Arm from Softbank on antitrust grounds.
Regulators in the UK and the EU have also declined to approve the transaction in Phase 1 of their reviews on competition concerns.
Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of the British chip designer Arm is now facing a deeper scrutiny by the UK watchdog.
The European Commission has also opened an in-depth investigation to assess the acquisition of Arm by Nvidia.
