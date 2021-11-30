Infosys to transfer Daimler's HPC workloads to green data centre in Norway

IT major on Tuesday said it will transfer Daimler's High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads used to design vehicles and automated driving technologies to one of Europe's greenest data centres, Lefdal Mine Datacenter in Norway.

The shift to Green Data Center as a Service is an important milestone in supporting deliver on its sustainability mission Ambition 2039 to become CO2 neutral by 2039, a statement said.

Building on its strategic partnership with to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation and transform IT infrastructure, offered a solution to facilitate shift HPCs to green infrastructure using Infosys' Data Center as a Service (DCaaS) offering in the Nordics region, it added.

Through the initiative, will manage the IT infrastructure in its entirety and Lefdal Mine Datacenter will provide the facility, a world leading sustainable and energy efficient data centre, the statement noted.

For Daimler, partnering with Infosys to reimagine its operations in Lefdal Mine Datacenter will have a significant impact in delivering on its sustainability goals, and demonstrates the huge opportunity for other organisations to benefit from the industry-leading offering, it added.

Infosys is a strategic partner to organizations navigating decarbonization and we are well positioned to deliver sustainable green transformation leveraging expertise gained from decade long efforts in environment stewardship," Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said.

He added that in delivering this transformation for Daimler, the company has shown how Green Infrastructure as a Service can radically reduce organisations' impact on the environment and the vast potential for other organisations running high compute enterprise workloads to benefit from this industry-leading sustainability offering.

Data centres currently account for around one per cent of total global energy use and service demand is expected to increase 60 per cent by 2022.

As next generation technologies continue to develop, engineering and other high-performance workloads that run complex algorithms such as those required for simulating sensors and journeys for autonomous vehicles will be increasingly critical to automakers' competitiveness in the mobility industry. These workloads are extremely energy consuming and contribute considerably to the carbon footprint of enterprises worldwide.

Norway is becoming a 'superpower' for green data centers given that 100 per cent of the power production in the region is renewable, and transmission loss has been reduced to a minimum. Lefdal Mine Datacenter offers one of Europe's greenest data center solutions, supplying capacity that is both air-cooled and water-cooled.

The Green Data Center is the latest addition to Infosys Cobalt Hybrid Cloud portfolio, a blueprint consisting of a combination of regional private data centres covering all major continents, edge data centres and hyperscalers.

A large proportion of our IT energy consumption comes from our data centers which require significant power for computing and cooling. That's why we're transforming our data centers with the support of our partner Infosys, bringing particularly the high-performance computing into one energy efficient solution at Lefdal Mine Datacenter," Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, said.

He added that not only will the company benefit from natural cooling thanks to the cold weather, its operations will also be run on 100 per cent green energy.

