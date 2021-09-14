HCL, HANCOM collaborate to share advanced software technology solutions

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech Q4 preview: PAT may drop 26-31% QoQ on one-time bonus impact
HCL Tech, Munich Re in pact to digitalise workplace services in 40 nations
HCL signs up with Korea's HANCOM for global expansion, tech solutions
Airtel Business, Cisco partner for connectivity solutions for enterprises
HCL Tech tanks 3% post Q4 nos but brokerages remain bullish; here's why
-
HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with South Korean software company HANCOM Inc to share advanced software technology solutions and establish a mutual bridgehead for overseas expansion.
HCL Technologies will support training for software development at HANCOM's research and development (R&D) centre in India, which was established in 2016, according to a regulatory filing.
The Indian tech firm will also share its development studio and provide HR support to meet demand and development capacity at the R&D centre, it added.
In addition, it will promote technological cooperation to strengthen HANCOM products' global competitiveness.
The two companies also plan to cooperate on global market expansion, the statement said.
This includes HANCOM's entry into Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries, and HCL Technologies' business expansion into the South Korean market, it added.
"South Korea is a key strategic market for HCL, and this engagement with HANCOM will further help us grow and establish ourselves in the region...we look forward to leveraging HCL's next-gen technological skills and HANCOM's strong presence in the region to mutually support each other," HCL Technologies Corporate Vice-President Sanjay Gupta said.
HANCOM Chief Operating Officer Daeki Kim said HCL Technologies' modern applications and architecture principles will allow HANCOM to scale its products to make them more suitable for enterprise customers in the global market and ultimately achieve global aspirations with its products.
"HANCOM will continue to support HCL in its endeavour to scale its growth in the South Korean market," Kim added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU