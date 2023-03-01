JUST IN
More employees need to work from offices, says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji
Hero MotoCorp sales increases by 10% in February at 3,94,460 units
Olectra Greentech's India's first e-tipper receives roadworthiness nod
Honda Cars reports 15% decline in sales at 6,086 units in February
Adani Group denies report of securing $3 bn loan from sovereign fund
Why streaming video players need to make some housekeeping changes
Softbank arm SVF Doorbell sells 3.8% stake in Delhivery to raise Rs 954 cr
Tech industry one of the most spoilt in the mode of work: Rishad Premji
Automaker General Motors lays off 500 workers to cut costs: Report
Bajaj Finserv gets Sebi's approval to foray into mutual fund business
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Honda Cars reports 15% decline in sales at 6,086 units in February
icon-arrow-left
More employees need to work from offices, says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp sales increases by 10% in February at 3,94,460 units

Exports, however, dipped to 12,143 units from 26,792 units in the year-ago period

Topics
Hero MotoCorp | Hero group | Hero

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hero Motorcorp
Photo: Hero Motorcorp twitter handle

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in total wholesales at 3,94,460 units in February.

The company had dispatched 3,58,254 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, its sales rose to 3,82,317 units last month from 3,31,462 units in the same month last year.

Exports, however, dipped to 12,143 units from 26,792 units in the year-ago period.

"The volumes in the month of February indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of favourable economic indicators," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hero MotoCorp

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 23:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.