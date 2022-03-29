Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5

on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5.

The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its entire product range. The price revision will be up to Rs 2,000, and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market.

Various companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, have already made the announcement to increase the product prices from the next month, owing to a rise in input costs.

