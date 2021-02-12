Hinduja Group arm GOCL Corp reports Rs 32.96 cr profit for Dec qtr

-
ALSO READ
Hinduja Global Solutions Q3 net profit up nearly 6% to Rs 75.1 crore
Hinduja Global Solutions Q1 net profit up 21.7% at Rs 49.2 crore
Infosys Q3 preview: Large deals, acquisitions to drive PAT by up to 16% YoY
IndiGo reports Rs 620 cr loss in Q3, revenue drops 51% YoY to Rs 4,910 cr
Wipro Q3 profit grows 21% YoY to Rs 2,968 crore, margins expand 243 bps QoQ
-
Hinduja Group firm GOCL Corporation on Friday reported a standalone profit of Rs 32.96 crore for the December quarter, compared to Rs 59 lakh in the year-ago period.
The total income surged 142 per cent to Rs 63 crore during the quarter under review, as against a topline of Rs 26 crore a year ago, GOCL Corporation said in a release.
"GOCL Corporation Limited has reported standalone income for the quarter Q3 at Rs 63 crore as against previous year of Rs 26 crore, an increase of 142 per cent and profit of Rs 33 crore, an increase of 56X as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year," the company said in the release.
The company's Energetic Division clocked a revenue of Rs 24.36 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to Rs 23.50 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, it added.
The wholly-owned subsidiary IDL Explosives Limited ( IDLEL ) reported an income of Rs 79 crore in the third quarter this fiscal as compared to Rs 102 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous year, impacted by non-availability of Ammonium Nitrate at Vizag Port, the company noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU