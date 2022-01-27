Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 net profit down 12% to Rs 31 crore

-
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Thursday reported 11.50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 31.14 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.19 crore for October-December period a year ago, HMVL said in a BSE filing.
However, revenue from operations was higher at Rs 199.72 crore during the period under review as against Rs 162.59 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.
Total expenses were at Rs 182.69 crore as against Rs 153.53 crore.
HMVL publishes 'Hindustan', a Hindi daily newspaper.
Shares of HMVL on Thursday settled at Rs 72.85 apiece, up 2.10 per cent from the previous close.
