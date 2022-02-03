Homes textiles major Welspun India Q3 net falls 25% to Rs 131 crore

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit soars 68% to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter
Karnataka Bank net profit rises 8% to Rs 146 crore in December quarter
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
Central Bank of India net rises 69% to Rs 279 cr in December quarter
AU Small Finance Bank net profit up 68% on strong expansion in NII
-
Homes textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Thursday reported a 25 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 131.06 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 174.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total income in the third quarter stood at Rs 2,437.92 crore, as compared to Rs 2,049.71 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,234.95 crore as against Rs 1,800.83 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka said, "In Q3, we witnessed further strong performance in home textile with 19 per cent growth year-on-year and the home textile segment alone is poised to cross USD 1 billion revenues in this fiscal year."
However, he said increasing input costs, rising energy prices and global logistics issues continued to weigh on the margin front.
"At Welspun, we are making our best possible efforts to control these adversities and counter it through our strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, well-recognized branding, and innovative product offerings," Goenka added.
Stating that the global textile industry is going through a transformation phase both in demand and supply side, he said the de-risking strategy of shift in sourcing goods from more than one country is anticipated to benefit major industry players.
"Furthermore, the banning of Xinjiang Cotton (which accounts for 20 per cent of world's cotton production) by the US brings additional advantage for the country and players like Welspun," Goenka said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU