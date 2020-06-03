In pics: Facebook to KKR, firms that have invested in Jio Platforms so far

On April 22, Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce that the technology giant will acquire a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) through a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 43,574 crore. The deal values JPL—the holding company of Reliance Jio — at an enterprise value Rs 4.62 trillion.
Silver Lake
On May 3, the company announced its second deal with private equity (PE) firm Silver Lake for 1.15 per cent stake worth Rs 5,655.75 crore. While the deal is smaller than the one with Facebook for 9.99 per cent stake, it comes at a 12.5 per cent premium.
Vista Equity Partners
On May 8, the telecome giant announced its third deal in which Vista Equity Partners invests Rs 11,367 crore in JPL in return for a 2.3 per cent stake in it.
General Atlantic
On May 17, RIL announced the sale of a 1.34 per cent stake in its digital services subsidiary, Jio Platforms, to private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic for Rs 6,598.38 crore to accelerate consumer business and cut debt. This was the fourth such stake sale within a month and it values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.91 trillion on an equity basis and Rs 5.16 trillion on an enterprise-value basis.
KKR
On May 22, KKR picks up 2.32 per cent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore. For KKR, which has investments in Avendus Capital, Bharti Infratel, Coffee Day Resorts, and Max Financial Services, this is its biggest bet in Asia.
