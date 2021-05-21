IndiGo orders 620 CFM engines for A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft

-
Airline major IndiGo announced on Friday that it has selected CFM International 'LEAP-1A' engines to power its fleet of 310 new Airbus family of aircraft which will be delivered from 2023 onwards.
These aircraft belong to different categories, including A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR.
The agreement includes 620 new installed engines and associated spare engines, as well as a long-term, multi-year service agreement.
In 2019, IndiGo had selected LEAP-1A engines and signed a long-term service agreement for engines to power 280 A320neo family aircraft.
Consequently, the new agreement secures the LEAP-1A engine and its long-term service agreements for a total of 590 IndiGo A320neo family aircraft.
Currently, the airline is operating seven A320neo and 15 A321neo aircraft with LEAP-1A engines.
"This is a pivotal milestone that reflects our long-standing commitment to rapidly strengthen our network, both domestically and internationally," said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo.
"This expansion will serve as a catalyst to boost India's economic growth and the mobility of its people. India's aviation sector is poised to grow from strength to strength, and we will continue on our mission of building a world class transportation network," Dutta added.
The LEAP engine has logged more than 10 million flight hours in less than five years of commercial service. It reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 15 per cent.
