Investors need to double down on existing investments: Kris Gopalakrishnan

In view of the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder and chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's Start-up Committee, tells Neha Alawadhi that the industry body is asking the government for tax breaks and easier regulatory compliance requirements to help start-ups survive.

Edited excerpts: How is the scenario (with Covid-19) looking like for start-ups, especially smaller ones? Its a very difficult period for start-ups, whether they are big or small. Some start-ups have seen a difficult period in 2008 or 2011, ...