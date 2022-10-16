Google's Pixel Fold's internal display to have 120Hz, 1200 nits brightness

An exclusive report has uncovered a new set of specifications for American tech giant Google's upcoming foldable Pixel device.

According to GSM Arena, the specs uncovered by developer Kuba Wojciechowsck were shared by 91Mobiles.

It tells that the Pixel Fold (codenamed 'Felix') will feature dual displays (internal and external) and both will be manufactured by Samsung.

The internal display will support a resolution of 1840 x 2208 (5:6 aspect ratio) and the dimensions listed are 123mm x 148mm.

GSM Arena calculated the hypotenuse diagonal dimension of the display (192.44 mm), it measures 7.58 inches diagonally.

As per Wojciechowski, the internal display will output a peak brightness of 1200 nits with an average brightness output of 800 nits. Although there's no certainty from the source, they say the display may support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The same developer previously uncovered Felix's triple camera hardware, comprising a 64MP IMX787 main camera, a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto shooter, reported GSM Arena.

There's also an 8MP IMX355 selfie camera on the internal screen and another S5K3J1 for the external selfie camera.

The 'Felix' refers to a second foldable device. The company was initially rumoured to release a foldable in late-2021, but then scrapped the plans and must have begun work on what would have been its successor.

That first Pixel foldable was rumoured to have a more modest array of cameras, the same ones from the Pixel 5, and a 7.6-inch internal display, as per GSM Arena.

