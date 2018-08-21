Jet Airways, Bangkok Airways announce expansion of code share agreement

Full-service carrier and on Tuesday announced an expansion of their code share agreement to open up more destinations for passengers in Thailand, Vietnam and India.

The announcement comes at a time when is facing financial woes and deferred announcement of its quarterly results.

A code share flight is marketed by one carrier and operated by another. The aim of code share agreements between airlines is to provide passengers with wider choice of destinations.

Under the expanded code share agreement, will place its marketing code on flights beyond Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket, Sukhothai and Trat in Thailand and Da Nang and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

will place its marketing code on beyond Mumbai to destinations such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa and Chennai as well as beyond Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai, Jet Airways said.

Currently, Jet Airways places its code on Bangkok Airways flights between Mumbai and the capital of Thailand, while Bangkok Airways places its codes on between Bangkok-Mumbai and Bangkok-Delhi.

Tickets for the code share flights will be opened for sale from August 23.

"This is a continuation of our endeavour to offer our guests more choice and connectivity across key markets around the globe.

"Jet Airways and Bangkok Airways have been code share partners since 2013 and with this enhancement we will for the first time, be able to offer our guests seamless connectivity on code share flights to seven key tourist favourites across Thailand, as well as growing markets in Vietnam," Jet Airways whole-time director Gaurang Shetty said.

"This code share agreement will give further boost to tourism and trade between India and these Asian nations," Shetty said.