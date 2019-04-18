Jet Airways loses IATA membership; refund process may get affected

International lobby IATA Thursday suspended the grounded Jet Airways from the membership of its clearing house system, a move that is likely to impact the refund process to passengers.

The suspension of membership, which comes in the wake of the airline halting operations temporarily from last night, is with immediate effect, the (IATA) said that in a circular.

"Consequently, claims by and against Jet Airways will not be processed by the clearing house with effect from and period 02 of the April 2019 clearing month," the association said, adding however, those claims already submitted for clearance are excluded.