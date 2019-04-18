Jet Airways loses IATA membership; refund process may get affected

-
ALSO READ
Crisis looms as Jet Airways suspends SAARC, ASEAN and some Europe flights
Jet episode raises many questions and govt of the day needs to answer them
Aviation players unlikely to invest in Jet Airways, may skip bidding
Over 400 Jet staff march to Mumbai office, seek clarity on their future
Jet Airways curtails flights to save cash, 20-30 cancellations daily
-
International airlines lobby IATA Thursday suspended the grounded Jet Airways from the membership of its clearing house system, a move that is likely to impact the refund process to passengers.
The suspension of membership, which comes in the wake of the airline halting operations temporarily from last night, is with immediate effect, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that in a circular.
"Consequently, claims by and against Jet Airways will not be processed by the clearing house with effect from and period 02 of the April 2019 clearing month," the association said, adding however, those claims already submitted for clearance are excluded.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU