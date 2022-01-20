JSW Ispat Special Products posts Rs 28 crore net loss in Dec quarter

-
JSW Ispat Special Products Limited on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.24 crore for the December 2021 quarter.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 29.49 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income, however, increased to Rs 1,476.46 crore during the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year, from Rs 1,163.61 crore in the year-ago period.
During the said quarter, the company saw its expenses soaring to Rs 1,504.70 crore against Rs 1,134.12 crore earlier.
In August 2018, a consortium of Mauritius-based Aion Investments Private Limited (AION) and JSW Steel Limited acquired Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited (MIEL) and later renamed it JSW Ispat Special Products Limited.
