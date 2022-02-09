Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags 'significant' order in Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
Subsidiaries drive L&T's market capitalisation; stock gains 2.8%
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs BAN highlights: England outclass Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said that its construction arm has bagged a 'significant' order to construct hi-tech IT parks at eight locations across Bangladesh.
This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in Bangladesh.
"The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 8 locations (2 packages at 4 locations each) across Bangladesh," the company said in a statement.
The company did not provide the value of the contract, but said the order falls under the significant category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.
The major scope of work for the project comprises procurement and construction of seven-storied structural steel buildings at all eight locations.
The scope also includes lift, electrical, fire fighting system and public health engineering among others.
The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU