Low-fare carrier SpiceJet joins hands with travel portal EaseMyTrip

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has joined hands with online travel platform EaseMyTrip for holiday bookings, a release said on Wednesday.
As part of the exclusive partnership, EaseMyTrip will develop a holiday booking platform for SpiceJet, which will allow the airline's customers to book holiday packages, it added.
The tie-up is aimed at expanding EaseMyTrip's ambit across the rapidly growing holiday segment, the release said, adding the company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment.
I am delighted to announce this exclusive partnership between SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip ahead of the upcoming and much-awaited holiday season.
"This partnership will help us leverage each other's strength and offer an unparalleled travel experience to our customers by providing a complete end-to-end service for our customers, said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet.
Under the collaboration, SpiceJet will offer exclusive benefits like priority services (check-in, boarding, preferred bag out), complimentary meals and extra legroom seats onboard.
On the other hand, EaseMyTrip will facilitate the designing, contracting, and booking of these holiday packages, using their existing partnership across hotels, transfers and sightseeing to ensure excellent service delivery, according to the release.
The partnership will offer destination choices for the customers from the frequented ones such as Kashmir, Goa and Kerala to exquisite destinations like Jaisalmer, it said.
We are excited to exclusively partner with SpiceJet and offer their users a wide range of holiday options. With a reviving holiday segment, we are exploring new avenues of growth from the sector, and this collaboration is a step towards that effort, said Nishant Pitti, co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip.
