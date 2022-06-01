M&M reports over 200% surge in total sales at 53,726 units in May

-
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said its total sales stood at 53,726 units in May.
The company had reported total sales of 17,447 units in Covid-hit May 2021.
The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market were 26,904 units last month while the same stood at 8,004 units a year ago, the auto major said in a statement.
Commercial vehicle sales of 24,794 units were posted in the month under review, while it was at 7,508 units in the year-ago period.
The company said its exports were reported at 2,028 units in May. The overseas shipments were at 1,935 units in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
"With sales of 26,632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well, including XUV700 and Thar," M&M President (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said.
The company is witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline, he added.
"We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra. Our commercial vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments," Nakra noted.
The automaker is closely monitoring the supply chain related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact, he added.
