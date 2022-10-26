Madras HC orders status quo against digital payment app MobilePe

The has ordered maintenance of status quo against digital payment app MobilePe and its group in the matter of offering unified payments interface (UPI) and Bharat interface for money (BHIM) services.

Justice M Sundar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from PhonePe on October 19.

In its suit, PhonePe contended that the defendant had infringed upon its trademark.

The judge found the logos of the plaintiff company PhonePe and the defendant (MobilePe) were similar. The plaintiff company made out a prima facie case of possible deception, the judge said and passed the interim order and issued notice to the defendant companies returnable by November 2.

