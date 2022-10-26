Madras HC orders status quo against digital payment app MobilePe

-
-
The Madras High Court has ordered maintenance of status quo against digital payment app MobilePe and its group companies in the matter of offering unified payments interface (UPI) and Bharat interface for money (BHIM) services.
Justice M Sundar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from PhonePe on October 19.
In its suit, PhonePe contended that the defendant companies had infringed upon its trademark.
The judge found the logos of the plaintiff company PhonePe and the defendant companies (MobilePe) were similar. The plaintiff company made out a prima facie case of possible deception, the judge said and passed the interim order and issued notice to the defendant companies returnable by November 2.
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 20:33 IST
