Max Healthcare's Rohit Kapoor to head OYO's new real estate business

Hospitality firm OYO Tuesday said it has appointed Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its new businesses, effective December 6.

Kapoor will be entrusted with the responsibility to drive new business opportunities which will include exploring new domains and categories and other strategic initiatives, OYO said in a statement.

He will also be responsible for growing OYO's business in India as well as across international markets, through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, it added.

Kapoor will be reporting to & Homes Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, the statement said.

"We recently announced our foray into long-term rentals, with the launch of OYO Living, which marks a key milestone as we embark on our journey towards becoming India's biggest provider of housing, consolidating our position as a category innovator and leader," Agarwal said.

While the company continues to grow its hospitality business, new initiatives, such as this, will play a key role in driving the next wave of growth at OYO, he added.

"With (Kapoor) taking on this mantle, we are confident that he will be able to help & Homes set new benchmarks in the accommodation business and evaluate new opportunities in the real estate industry," Agarwal said.

Before this, Kapoor has been the and a member on the board of Max Healthcare, a joint venture between and Life Healthcare, South Africa, stated OYO.

"I'm thrilled to join OYO's mission of upgrading different forms of real estate and creating unique accommodations experiences, and partner with Ritesh in driving the next wave of growth at OYO," Kapoor said.