Mindspace REIT to distribute Rs 285 crore as dividend to unitholders

-
ALSO READ
Macrotech, Raheja Corp to pay for employees' Covid-19 vaccination
Lodha leads as developers become richer by 26% despite Covid-driven crash
Mutual Fund investment in REITs jumps six-fold to Rs 3,972 cr in 2020
WeWork India raises Rs 200 cr to grow biz, become profitable in 2021
RMZ and CPP join hands for commercial real estate development in India
-
Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Friday declared a distribution of Rs 285.2 crore to its unitholders for the quarter ended March.
For the entire 2020-21 financial year, the company distributed Rs 568.7 crore to its unitholders.
In a regulatory filing, Mindspace said it declared a distribution of Rs 285.2 crore/ Rs 4.81 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The distribution comprises Rs 263.3 crore/ Rs 4.44 per unit in form of dividends and Rs 21.9 crore/Rs 0.37 per unit in form of interest.
"Together with the distribution made in the previous quarter, the distributions for the full year ended March 31, 2021, aggregating to Rs 568.7 crore/Rs 9.59 per unit," it added.
Mindspace REIT's net operating income stood at Rs 357.9 crore for the quarter ended March and Rs 1,374.1 crore in the last fiscal year.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, got listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020.
The REIT, the country's second Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) owns quality office portfolios located in four key office markets- Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
It has a total leasable area of 30.2 million sq ft. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU