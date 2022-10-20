JUST IN
MoEF panel nod to RIL's Hazira manufacturing complex's Rs 10k cr expansion

The Expert Appraisal Committee under the environment ministry has recommended Environmental Clearance for the Rs 10,000 crore expansion and debottlenecking of RIL's Hazira Manufacturing Division (HMD)

Topics
Reliance Industries | Gujarat | Environment ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Reliance

The Expert Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has recommended Environmental Clearance for the Rs 10,000 crore expansion and debottlenecking of Reliance Industries Ltd's Hazira Manufacturing Division (HMD) in Gujarat.

Debottlenecking is the process of getting more production out of existing plants and equipment by improving processes or revamping equipment.

"The EAC, after detailed deliberations, recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance, subject to compliance of terms and conditions as under," the EAC said in the meeting held on October 10.

The HMD complex of Mukesh Ambani's RIL was commissioned in 1991-92 to manufacture MonoEthylene Glycol, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) and High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) along with utilities.

Subsequently in later years, the Naphtha cracker, Purified Terepthalic Acid and Polypropylene plants were set up.

The HMD is planning to expand its production capacities of various plants-Cracker Plant, Ethylene (C2), Propylene (C3), C4 products (such as LPG, Butadiene, Butene 1, MTBE/Isobutylene, Butanediol, HIPB), among others.

"The estimated project cost is Rs. 10,000 crore. Capital cost of EMP (environmental management plan) would be Rs. 790 crores and recurring cost for EMP, post-project, would be Rs 47 crore per annum," the minutes said.

The industry proposes to allocate Rs one crore towards extended EMP (Corporate Environment Responsibility) for development of greenbelt. Total employment after expansion will be 750 persons as direct and indirect, it further said.

The company shall comply with all the environmental protection measures and safeguards proposed in the documents submitted to the Ministry. All the recommendations made in the EIA/EMP in respect of environmental management, and risk mitigation measures relating to the project shall be implemented, the EAC said in one of the conditions for the EC.

The panel also said the project proponent shall ensure 70 per cent of the employment to the local people, as per the applicable law besides setting up a skill development centre/ provide skill development training to village people.

The company shall develop R& D facilities to develop its own technologies for propylene and polypropylene processing, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 12:02 IST

