Mumbai: 230 CISF commandos take over security of Reliance Jio World Centre

The on Friday took over security of the Reliance Group-promoted Jio World Centre in with the induction of about 230 armed personnel who will provide the mega business and entertainment facility a counter-terrorist cover.

The paramilitary force said in a statement issued in Delhi that it will provide security to the facility "on a quick reaction team (QRT) pattern" where commandos will keep vigil from vantage positions using sophisticated weapons and vehicles for swift movement.

The regular entries and exits will be manned by private security guards provided by the client (Jio Centre) under the supervision of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Senior officers of the force and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) were present at the induction ceremony where the flag was hoisted, a cake was cut and a ceremonial key was handed over to the security unit that will be headed by a deputy commandant rank officer.

The centre, touted to be about 12 times larger than a FIFA football field and 10.3 times the size of the Empire State Building in New York, has been developed on a 75,000 sq mtr plot by RIL and is located at the popular Bandra Kundra Complex (BKC) in Maharashtra's capital city.

"Jio World Centre is owned by Reliance Industries Ltd. (Reliance Real Estate). It is an iconic multi-utility project situated at BKC in the heart of India's business capital city, .

"In the light of the threat perception, security of Jio World Centre is of utmost importance as this vital installation is contributing to national economy," the force said in the statement.

This is the third RIL installation to be brought under the security umbrella of the . The Reliance IT Park in Navi and the Reliance Refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, have been earlier accorded security cover of the central paramilitary force.

RIL promoters Mukesh Ambani and his wife and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani are protectees of the CRPF VIP security wing.

The CISF was tasked to secure the centre after the Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies against possible terrorist and sabotage threats it could face, officials had told PTI earlier.

Its convention centre will host the International Olympic Committee session, expected to be held for the first time in India in May or June, next year.

The centre witnesses a large footfall of people on a daily basis, that include scores of employees, visitors and dignitaries, officials said.

This will be the 12th private sector establishment under the CISF cover. The others include the Bharat Biotech Limited campus in Hyderabad, three Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune and Mysuru, Nayara Energy Ltd in Jamnagar, Hotel Terminal 1C at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Tata Steel facility at Kalinganagar in Odisha, Electronic City in Bengaluru, and the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Haridwar.

The force was authorised to secure private establishments in the country, like those in the government sector, after an amendment was brought in the CISF Act following the 2008 Mumbai terror attack where five-star hotels were targeted by Pakistani terrorists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)