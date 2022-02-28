Mumbai court restrains Future Enterprises from selling stake in Generali JV

An Indian court has blocked from selling its stake in its general insurance joint venture business with Italy's Generali, following a legal challenge by a group representing bondholders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

said in January that it had decided to sell its 25% stake in India Insurance Company to Generali.

IDBI Trusteeship went to court representing foreign bondholders who subscribed to that had defaulted. The bondholders had rights mandating Future Enterprises not to dilute its stake, one of the sources said.

After hearing IDBI, a Mumbai city civil court ordered Future Enterprises to hold off from selling the stake until the next hearing on March 10.

Future and IDBI Trusteeship did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by John Stonestreet)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)