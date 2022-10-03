Myntra onboards record 1.2 mn new users during its Big Fashion Festival

Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations, on Monday said its third and the biggest edition of 'Big Fashion Festival' (BFF) saw a record 1.2 million new customers from across the country.

As customers shopped in plenty for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products during the event, the ' Big Fashion Festival' saw over 45 percent of visitors coming from tier 2 and 3 cities.

The top non-metro cities during BFF were Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jammu, Imphal, Mysore, Siliguri, Udaipur, Cuttack, and Jalandhar. The third edition of BFF offered access to 1.5 million styles, 1.5X more compared to the previous edition, enabling a diverse set of over 6,000 brands to cater to the festive shopping needs of the entire family, said the ecommerce platform. The event saw the fastest order getting delivered in around 240 minutes.

"Spreading the cheer of festivities, the Big Fashion Festival concluded on a high note, with 6 million customers placing orders across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, as they shopped for their entire family's festive needs. Our strong last mile network, including 21,000 kirana partners, has fulfilled 60 per cent of the items ordered before the end of the event, yet another testament of our customer centricity and commitment to deliver an unparalleled fashion shopping experience," said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, .

"The event also gave an impetus to many homegrown D2C brands by bringing them the opportunity to connect with millions of upwardly-mobile fashion-forward shoppers of the country, with some of them registering a robust growth. We are delighted with the value that this edition of the Big Fashion Festival has been able to bring about for brands across the spectrum including domestic and international, in addition to helping augment income for our kirana partners and artisans while serving the festive fashion needs of our customers," Pais added.

The top trending categories this edition were women's Indian wear and western wear, men's casual and work wear, beauty and personal care, and watches and wearables while the beauty and personal care category that scaled up its portfolio by 2X YoY, saw 40 per cent more customers than last edition.

Watches and wearables categories were also popular and witnessed over 90 per cent growth in demand.

During this edition of the Big Fashion Festival, D2C Brands witnessed an unprecedented growth on Myntra, giving a major boost to the home grown fashion industry.

Fashion forward customers who also enjoy shopping from international brands, purchased the fresh and trendy collections from H&M, Mango, Urbanic, Trendyol, GANT, Forever21 and Forever New.

Some of the other brands that saw high traction during the event are USPA, Puma, Boat, H&M, Roadster Life & Co., Levi's, Adidas, Nike, Maybelline, Anouk, House of Pataudi, Sojanya, Deyann, All About You, Invictus, Fable Street, Rare Rabbit, Suta, Hellcat and Max teens among others. Given the season of festivities around, Indian wear saw a big fillip as well on the platform.

Myntra's 360-degree marketing campaign, amplified across TV, digital and social media, engaged over 250 million people across the nation. The event's social media campaign delivered 775 million impressions, and over 25 million engagements. Myntra's Live Commerce registered more than over 1 million visits through around 450 live stream events during BFF.

