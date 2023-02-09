JUST IN
Voltas posts net loss of Rs 110.49 cr in Q3 on overseas provisions
Natco Pharma's Q3 consolidated net profit dips 22% yoy at Rs 62 cr

Natco Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22 per cent to Rs 62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Medicines, Pharma

Natco Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22 per cent to Rs 62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 80 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 513 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 591 crore in the year-ago period that had a one-time licensing revenue.

The company's board, which met on Thursday, approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Shares of the company ended 0.38 per cent down at Rs 529.10 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 18:19 IST

