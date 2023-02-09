JUST IN
MRF December-quarter consolidated net profit rises 17% to Rs 174.83 crore
Adani Wilmar Q3 net rises 16% to Rs 246.16 cr on back of margin expansion
Escorts Kubota posts 6% YoY decline in Dec quarter profit to Rs 180 crore
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
India's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs
Adani Power reports 96% decline in profits, cites high coal import costs
Shree Cements posts 44% fall in Dec-quarter profit on high fuel costs
Finance cost weighs on India Inc's earnings in Q3; operating profit dips
Adani-owned NDTV's profit more than halves for Q3 on advertising drop
Sobha Ltd Q3 profit halves as land purchase costs surge, expenses up 51.7%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Japan's Nissan reports 55% jump in profits as chip shortages decline
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90 crore in Q3

Piramal Pharma on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 90 crore on a consolidated basis for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Topics
Piramal | Health sector | pharmaceutical firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piramal Pharma
Photo: Twitter

Piramal Pharma on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 90 crore on a consolidated basis for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 163 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,716 crore for the third quarter, while the same was at Rs 1,539 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said the third quarter results were not comparable to the same period last year as the NCLT in August 12, 2022 approved the composite scheme of demerger of the pharma business from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) into Piramal Pharma Ltd.

The NCLT also approved amalgamation of Piramal Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiaries Hemmo Pharmaceuticals and Convergence Chemical into itself with an appointed date of April 1, 2022.

Accordingly, the financial statements of Piramal Pharma have been prepared giving effect to the scheme from April 1, 2022.

"Based on our recent increase in customer engagements and continued inflows of RFPs (Request for Proposals), we believe that the demand for CDMO services, especially for our differentiated offerings remain strong," Piramal Pharma Chairperson Nandini Piramal noted.

Further, the company's India consumer healthcare business is delivering growth driven by power brands and investment in e-commerce channels is also yielding good results, she added.

"We believe in the potential of our business and in-line with our aim to grow, the board has approved the recommendation to allot equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,050 crore, subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations," Piramal stated.

Shares of the company were trading 10.07 per cent down at Rs 89.30 apiece on the BSE .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piramal

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.