Noventiq acquires India's leading cloud managed services provider G7 CR

Global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions provider Noventiq on Friday announced it has acquired Cloud managed services provider G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, one of principal Microsoft partners in the country, for an undisclosed sum, as it aims to have a $1 billion business in the country.

This further strengthens Noventiq's place as the leading player in the market for Microsoft solutions in India, one of the world's fastest growing IT markets.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, G7 CR which currently works with over 600 customers from the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), big enterprises, government and startup sectors across India, will bring 200 professionals to Noventiq.

"This transaction represents our fourth in this country which shows how important it is for our strategy to continue to invest in India, for India. Our goal is to have a $1 billion business in India in the mid-term," said Sergey Chernovolenko, CEO at Noventiq.

Noventiq has acquired Value Point Systems (October), Umbrella Infocare (February) and Embee (January 2021) in India in the past two years.

G7 CR is a Microsoft Solution partner for data and AI, infrastructure, digital and app innovation, modern work and security.

"Noventiq's global scale and G7CR's technology skills combined will enable us to provide a wider solution offering, and deeper tech engagements, to our existing and future customers," said Christopher Richard, Managing Director and Founder, G7 CR Technologies India.

London-headquartered Noventiq is the new brand name of Softline Holding. The company connects over 75,000 organisations from all industries with hundreds of IT vendors.

The company delivered turnover of approximately $1.1 billion in the fiscal year 2021. It has 3,900 employees in almost 60 countries across Asia, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

