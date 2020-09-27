NTPC synchronises one more unit of 3,300 MW power plant in Bihar with grid

State-run Ltd on Sunday said



it has successfully synchronised a 660-MW unit of its supercritical thermal in with the grid, which would help the commercial generation of electricity from it.

The power producer has been setting up five units with 660 MW capacity each, spread across 3,200 acres of land at Barh in Patna district.

The construction work of three units of stage-I of the project was delayed due to "contractual, execution and timeline issues" with Russian firm Technoprom Export which was supposed to develop them, while two units of stage-II (2x660 MW) of Barh STPP have already been commissioned and are presently under operation, an official said.

"The first unit of 660 MW of stage -I of Barh plant was successfully synchronised with the grid at 7.32 am today. The plant has achieved desired capacity," he said.

The construction of the Barh stage-I was initially awarded to the Russian firm but the contract was later terminated due to delay of the work schedule given by the NTPC, he said.

The successful synchronisation would pave the way for commissioning of the unit, the official said.

The remaining two units of stage-I of NTPC-Barh would be made operational by the end of March 2022, he said.

Under the synchronisation process, the 660-MW unit was connected to the grid to see the load factor and to ensure that all other aspects of it were working correctly.

Presently, is getting 1,198 MW of power from the two units of stage-II and will get additional 1,025 MW from three plants of stage-I, he said.

is supplying 4,248 MW of power to from its various plants, he added.

