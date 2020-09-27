NTPC synchronises one more unit of 3,300 MW power plant in Bihar with grid

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power Solar bags 300 MW plant project from NTPC worth Rs 1,730 cr
NTPC achieves highest daily gross power generation of 977.07 MU: Govt
NTPC Group's power generation in July rises 13% at 26.73 billion units
NTPC opens up its plant premises for manufacturing units, invites EoIs
NTPC registers 14% increase in PBT in FY20 amid low power demand
-
State-run NTPC Ltd on Sunday said
it has successfully synchronised a 660-MW unit of its supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar with the grid, which would help the commercial generation of electricity from it.
The power producer has been setting up five units with 660 MW capacity each, spread across 3,200 acres of land at Barh in Patna district.
The construction work of three units of stage-I of the project was delayed due to "contractual, execution and timeline issues" with Russian firm Technoprom Export which was supposed to develop them, while two units of stage-II (2x660 MW) of Barh STPP have already been commissioned and are presently under operation, an official said.
"The first unit of 660 MW of stage -I of Barh plant was successfully synchronised with the grid at 7.32 am today. The plant has achieved desired capacity," he said.
The construction of the Barh stage-I was initially awarded to the Russian firm but the contract was later terminated due to delay of the work schedule given by the NTPC, he said.
The successful synchronisation would pave the way for commissioning of the unit, the official said.
The remaining two units of stage-I of NTPC-Barh would be made operational by the end of March 2022, he said.
Under the synchronisation process, the 660-MW unit was connected to the grid to see the load factor and to ensure that all other aspects of it were working correctly.
Presently, Bihar is getting 1,198 MW of power from the two units of stage-II and will get additional 1,025 MW from three plants of stage-I, he said.
NTPC is supplying 4,248 MW of power to Bihar from its various plants, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU