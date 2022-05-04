Paramount+ announces 2023 India launch in partnership with Viacom18

-
ALSO READ
Cricket Australia exploring broadcasting partnership with Reliance Viacom
Uday Shankar, James Murdoch firm to pick up 39% stake in Viacom 18
Indian OTT industry poised for growth. But are low prices sustainable?
What is OTT platform? Which regulations govern it?
TMS Ep78: SUV craze, OTT industry, auto stocks, Model Tenancy Act
-
Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount Global, will launch in India in 2023 in partnership with Viacom18, as part of a recently announced agreement.
Bob Bakish, President & CEO, Paramount, outlined the company's global plans for the streaming service during its first quarter Earnings Report announcement on Tuesday.
The streamer will also be launched in South Korea in June and head to Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria in the second half of the year, a press release from Paramount stated.
"Paramount is known for its leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands and a robust content engine that fuels our rapidly expanding streaming service, Paramount+. This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023," said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, International Networks, Studios and Streaming, Paramount Global, in a statement.
"With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum," added Annecchino.
Paramount+ touted access to the likes of the "Star Trek" universe, new seasons of "Yellowstone" series, as well as "South Park" and the "MTV Shores" franchise, along with kids and families favourites like "SpongeBob SquarePants", "PAW Patrol" and "Rugrats", and other upcoming projects.
It will be available across a variety of devices and platforms, including mobile phones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Apple TV Channels, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung TV (2017+), desktop computers or mobile web at https://www.paramountplus.com/, with more to be announced in the future.
Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content.
The streaming service is currently live in the US, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Nordics, and Australia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU