Park group of hotels aims to double its number of rooms to 4,000 by 2024

Apeejay Surrendra Ltd, part of the city-based Apeejay Surendra group, is aiming to double the number of rooms to 4,000 by 2024, a top said Friday.

The group currently manages 1,750 rooms across properties under two brands --'The Park' and 'Zone'.

"We will have 2,000 rooms by this fiscal (FY19) after opening hotels in Mumbai, and We already inaugurated the first 'Zone' at the in We will add 500 rooms every year for the next 4 years," told PTI.

The Park continues to remain its primary brand targeted at the luxury segment and managing around 1,200 rooms. There are over 500 rooms across 8 properties under the 'Zone' brand as of now.

Apeejay Surrendra presently operates 'Zone' in Coimbatore, Jaipur, Raipur, Jodhpur, and

Dewan said the group will expand across tier-II and tier-III towns for 'Zone' but only under the asset light model.

Dewan said Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is bullish on its first 117-key in the which it took on lease through an open bidding process.

"We will request the to evaluate possibility about expanding the capacity here," Dewan had said on the day of inauguration of the property.

The group will have another 'The Park Hotel' in but at a later stage, Dewan said.

