Patel Engineering bags Rs 976 cr order for Luhri hydro electric project

Patel Engineering, a civil construction firm specialising in the hydropower sector, said on Monday it has bagged a Rs 976 crore order from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture between the Centre and Himachal Pradesh state government.
The order has been bagged by Luhri Hydro Power Consortium (LHPC), a consortium of Patel Engineering and HES Infra. The project is located at Shimla and Kullu district.
The company is the lead member of LHPC having 60 per cent shares while 40 per cent are held by HES.
The Luhri project is an engineering, procurement and construction contract package covering design engineering services, civil and hydro-mechanical works of Luhri Hydroelectric Project Stage I (210 MW) located near village Nirath.
Patel Engineering specialises in tunnelling, underground works for hydropower generation, irrigation and urban infrastructure projects. It is the only Indian company with experience in RCC, micro tunnelling and double take tap work.
It has established a significant international presence and executed projects across Arabian Gulf, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.
