JUST IN
Paytm signs MoU with Andhra govt to empower merchants, street vendors
Jalan-Kalrock in discussions to order 200 aircraft for Jet Airways
Indian retail industry to reach $2 trn by 2032: Reliance's Subramaniam V
63% of tech professionals started their own firm post-layoff: Report
Bharti Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus services in 125 cities
PVR launches Lucknow's biggest 11-screen cinema post merger with Inox
PR body ties up with Mediation Mantras to resolve disputes via conciliation
Rebuilding of Turkey post quake may spur steel demand from India: Industry
Nannies on call, spas; India witnessing 'mad rush' for luxury housing
Stage set for the second round of auction for Reliance Capital's assets
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jalan-Kalrock in discussions to order 200 aircraft for Jet Airways
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Paytm signs MoU with Andhra govt to empower merchants, street vendors

Paytm plans to extend its platform for providing e-government services, which will be conveniently accessible to all Paytm Super App users

Topics
Paytm | Andhra Pradesh government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

One97 Communications Limited, that owns leading payments and financial services company Paytm, on Monday announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to drive initiatives in financial inclusion, public health and cyber security and empower millions of merchants, street vendors and hawkers in the state.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Andhra Pradesh 'Global Investors Summit 2023', in the presence of Saurabh Gaur, Secretary, IT, Electronics and Communications, state government and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Paytm.

"We are happy to partner with the government of Andhra Pradesh in their journey of sustainable development through inclusive growth. We are fully committed to driving financial inclusion at the last mile and this partnership is a step in that direction," said Sharma.

"We will continue to empower the people of Andhra Pradesh by enabling lakhs of small businesses with mobile payments and access to various financial services," he added.

Under the MoU, Paytm plans to empower merchants, street vendors and 'ChiruVyaparulu' (street hawkers) in the state to accept digital payments and provide them access to loans through its lending partners.

Paytm plans to extend its platform for providing e-government services, which will be conveniently accessible to all Paytm Super App users.

Additionally, the company aims to empower various state government departments to accept digital payments from citizens and businesses, thereby enhancing service delivery for the people.

The company proposed to also enable the digitisation of toll plazas across the state to accept payments digitally.

In the area of public health, Paytm proposed to collaborate with the State Health Authority in facilitating seamless OPD appointment booking at government and private hospitals under the forthcoming Unified Health Interface (UHI) programme.

Paytm also plans to conduct cybersecurity training for state police personnel and launch a joint campaign to raise awareness of cybersecurity best practices among citizens, particularly those residing in non-urban areas.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paytm

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 16:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.