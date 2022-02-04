PE firm Advent eyeing $1 billion investment in Yes Bank: Report

-
ALSO READ
Hard lessons for banks and FIs from a decade of bad infrastructure loans
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
What are the different types of loans?
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
NARCL expects to recover up to Rs 64,000 cr through resolution of bad loans
-
Private equity group Advent International is evaluating a 75 billion rupee ($1.00 billion) investment in India's Yes Bank to further capitalise it, the Economic Times daily reported on Friday, sending shares of the private-sector lender by up to 3%.
Advent is conducting due diligence and may form a consortium, the report said, citing sources.
A 10% stake in the bank would be valued at 33.64 billion rupees, the report said, adding that the proposed investment could be through a preferential allotment.
The talks are ongoing and may collapse if the share price surges or if there is any regulatory roadblock, the report said.
Advent and Yes Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.
The Reserve Bank of India in 2020 had taken control of Yes Bank, after the bad debt-laden lender had failed to raise the capital needed to stay above mandated regulatory requirements.
Later, State Bank of India and several private lenders stepped in to infuse money into the lender and bail it out to address systemic risk concerns.
($1 = 74.7200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU