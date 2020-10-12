Pharma, FMCG push hiring activity in India by 24% in September: Naukri.com

-
ALSO READ
Credai's Chennai unit accuses Anarock of publishing inaccurate data
Hiring activity dips 62% in April in India amid lockdown: Naukri.com
Real estate developers resort to layoffs, pay cuts as Covid-19 hits sales
Residential unit sales at 10-yr low in H1; office vacancy rate at 4-yr high
Bengaluru 26th fastest-growing residential market globally in Q2: Report
-
Driven by industries like pharma, fast-moving consumer goods, education and IT, hiring activity in India saw a growth of 24 per cent in September compared to the previous month, according to a new report by job portal Naukri on Monday.
Further opening up of the economy with unlock measures and increased mobility has led to an improvement in hiring activities in industries like real estate, auto/ancillary and hospitality/travel versus August, revealed the Naukri JobSpeak Index for September.
Key industries such as business process outsourcing (BPO)/IT enabled Services (ITeS) and banking and financial services continue to post robust growth sequentially, said the report.
"While the hiring is yet to touch last year levels and is down by 23% in Sept'20 versus Sept'19 but this is also a marked recovery from a 35%-60% decline that we have witnessed in the last few months," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said in a statement.
"Businesses that are leveraging digital channels for dissemination and consumption of goods and services are thriving and will continue to do so as we imbibe social distancing norms in our daily lives."
Metros which were reeling under various lockdown measures earlier have posted strong double-digit growth in the month of September Vs August with Pune leading the pack followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, while Bangalore is lagging with a 14 per cent growth.
Tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur have also seen a significant uptick in the hiring activities, according to Naukri.
Hiring grew across the board in terms of experience bands with the demand for mid-management professionals (8-12 years) up by 27 per cent versus August followed by 0-3 years' experience (25 per cent), 4-7 years' experience (23 per cent), 13-16 years' experience (24 per cent) and more than 16 years' experience by 19 per cent.
"With increased mobility and focus on health, we are hopeful that hiring activity will further improve in sectors like Travel, Hospitality, Medical/ Healthcare, Insurance and Financial services," Goyal said.
The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month.
--IANS
gb/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU