Post-cyclone: Tata Power starts restoring electricity supply in Odisha

on Friday said it has started restoration work in where Yaas caused disruptions.

'Very severe cyclone' Yaas made landfall in Balasore in on Wednesday.

TPCODL and TPNODL has mobilised over 13,000 workers at different sites to ensure the quick restoration of power supply in the severely-affected areas, said in a statement.

TP Northern Distribution Ltd (TPNODL) and TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) are joint ventures between and the Government of Odisha.

The places that were projected to fall in the path of the were mostly the northern and central areas of Odisha, it said.

TPNODL has been severely impacted and an assessment of the damage is in progress, while power restoration process has started in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapatra towns. TPCODL teams have also carried out regular checks through patrolling among the damaged areas.

These teams worked in flooded conditions and managed to restore power in areas by taking utmost safety precautions in flooded areas of Rajkanika Rajnagar and Mahakalpada blocks.

Tata Power further said it had identified the circles and divisions that were expected to be impacted by the severe cyclonic storm in advance.

"This has helped the power company to reinstate electricity in many parts of the network quickly, while working towards restoring power to the highly impacted locations across the state," it said.

